Senator Ole Kina released, blames DP Ruto for his arrest

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina (pictured) was today freed hours after his arrest and questioning over alleged ethnic incitement remarks during Saturday’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Narok. Addressing the media on Tuesday evenein at Kilimani Police Station after his release, Ole Kina accused Deputy President William Ruto of engineering his arrest. "This today was kicks of a dying horse. I know Ruto was behind my arrest, but I will not keep quiet,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Naikarra lays to rest 2018 ghosts

The defiant senator wondered why the DP was ever angry, saying that he should leave him alone and deal with his many problems. "Why is Ruto is ever angry? Whether it is the Mau issue, Arror and Kimwarer dam or BBI report you are angry," he said. Olekina said he will not be intimidated adding that he will not shy away from discussing the BBI.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

"Political dominance by one ethnic group will not be tolerated. Do not force yourself in political leadership. Kalenjin leaders should promote harmony free of incitement," he said. He said his arrest was an insult to the Maa nation, saying what he has done is to fight for truth and justice for his people who elected him.

SEE ALSO :Transport paralysed along Mai Mahiu-Narok road as locals protest killing of sheep

Ole Kina caused a drama on Tuesday morning during his arrest outside Royal Media Services offices when insisted that the officers allow him to remove his jacket before getting into the car. “I have told you I’m ready, do not spoil my jacket, excuse me, let me stand and remove my jacket then I will sit in the middle,” he said. The Senator hit the headlines after saying that Maa community has been sidelined and their plight needs to be addressed. He petitioned the BBI task force to solve the land issues in Narok and Kajiado counties to improve locals living standards. He argued that non-locals were buying land meant for agriculture and before selling the same to make profits.

SEE ALSO :Senators oppose bill seeking to give Governors immunity

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.