Raila: It's a shame Kenya is in the super league of graft

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses players and fans at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has once again described as worrying the rising levels of corruption.Mr Odinga said the country was playing in the super league of corruption and called on those concerned both at the county and national governments to help fight the vice. "Kenya has the capacity to stir development agenda and not being in the super-league of corrupt nations," he said. While noting that Kenya is currently ranked with countries like Mexico, Ghana, and Columbia as the most corrupt in the world, the ODM leader said this could be changed if the citizens come together to fight graft.

Raila was speaking yesterday at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology during Maranda High School's 100th-anniversary celebrations. The three-day event, which started on Wednesday, will end today with several guests, among them Chief Justice David Maraga and Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha expected to attend. The former premier, without offering evidence, claimed the church and a section of politicians were derailing the process of restoring sanity in the country by condoning corruption.

He said while Kenya's economy continues to suffer due to corruption, some politicians were going to churches with money in sacks. “Some politicians are now bribing church officials to invite them for fundraisers at which they donate more than what they earn," said Raila.

He was accompanied by Siaya Deputy Governor James Okumbe, MPs Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Opondo Kaluma (Homa Bay town). Raila noted that his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta was meant to help speed up the war on corruption. "We didn't choose to be born in Kenya. We should therefore embrace one another devoid of name or ethnic background," he said. The former premier also urged the youth to use sports for purposes of unifying the country and creating employment opportunities. "We have seen today how people have come from different parts of the country to participate in the sporting activities here. This is what we are fighting for; to have a country that anyone is free to move and work anywhere," he said.

Earlier, there was pomp and colour as the first day of Maranda High School's centenary celebrations kicked off with cultural performances. The event started with a procession from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology to the school. The procession was led by Maranda High School and Lwak Girls' bands. According to Otiende, who is an alumni of Maranda school, the event was one of its kind in the history of the school. "The first two days were basically full of entertainment, the launch of the alumni association and sporting activities," said Otiende. Dr Ouma Oluga, the secretary general of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union, another alumni, said the launch of the alumni association would create a platform for networking.

On the first day, several groups including Lwak Girls Boarding Primary School, Chavakali Boys and Kenge Kenge ohangla band thrilled the guests and students with dances, poems, songs and spoken word. Lwak Girls High School left the audience begging for more with their Baganda dance. Kisumu Story Tellers Association thrilled the audience with their performance, which spoke about the ills in the society. In the sports arena, Maranda High School staff lost to Bunge FC 2:1.

