Student isolated at KNH tests negative for Coronavirus
SEE ALSO :State puts on a brave face amid teething UHC challenges“Results carried out on the case in isolation have been sent to South Africa for further analysis to have a clear guideline on how we can deal with this challenge,” she said on Thursday. “Our systems are working, and we have capacity and infrastructure to fight coronavirus,” the CS added. The student is said to have traveled from Wuhan, where the virus emerged on January 20, to Zhangjiajie city before leaving for Nairobi through Guangzhou and Bangkok Thailand on January 27, landing at JKIA on Tuesday morning at 0615 hours.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The government has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and visit health facilities in case they present symptoms they suspect to be Coronavirus. More details to follow...
SEE ALSO :State intensifies surveillance as death toll from Chinese virus up
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.