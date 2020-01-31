Student isolated at KNH tests negative for Coronavirus

Outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuku has confirmed that the samples taken to South Africa for further analysis tested negative.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the test results of a suspected Coronavirus case admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) which were dispatched to South Africa for analysis are negative.Outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said that samples taken from a Kenyan student who flew in from China were subjected to further analysis and tested negative for Coronavirus. “The results are negative,” she said. Before being taken to South Africa, the samples were tested at the National Influenza Centre, but the ministry wanted a verification.

“Results carried out on the case in isolation have been sent to South Africa for further analysis to have a clear guideline on how we can deal with this challenge,” she said on Thursday. “Our systems are working, and we have capacity and infrastructure to fight coronavirus,” the CS added. The student is said to have traveled from Wuhan, where the virus emerged on January 20, to Zhangjiajie city before leaving for Nairobi through Guangzhou and Bangkok Thailand on January 27, landing at JKIA on Tuesday morning at 0615 hours.

The government has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and visit health facilities in case they present symptoms they suspect to be Coronavirus.

