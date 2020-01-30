Waititu ouster: James Nyoro’s swearing-in postponed

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro. [File, Standard]

Too close yet too far.That is the case of Deputy Governor James Karanja Nyoro who was today expected to be sworn-in as the third governor of Kiambu County. The Judiciary has postponed the oath-taking ceremony citing unavoidable reasons. “A new date will be communicated in due course,” it said and apologised for any inconveniences caused.

Indications had been that Nyoro would be sworn-in swiftly after the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka, last night gazetted the impeachment and removal from office of Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao hours after the House passed a motion to that effect. On Thursday morning, the Judiciary said the High Court Judge John Onyiego would conduct the swearing-in, indicating it was all set for the function. In a statement to newsrooms, it said the function would start at 8am.

News crews had set their equipment at the county headquarters in Kiambu town as anti-Waititu residents sang and ululated outside. Speaker of the County Assembly Stephen Ndichu, County Commissioner Wilson Wanyaga, and tens of Members of the County Assembly had arrived at county headquarters by 10am.

But the swearing-in was never to be. The haste to swear in Nyoro naturally raised eyebrows. Supporting the postponement, city lawyer Charles Kanjama said the rush was to stop Governor Waititu from going to court to challenge his removal from office. “Why should the judiciary be in such a rush to swear in someone to stop another from seeking determination whether the impeachment was fair?” he wondered. “There should be enough opportunity to seek justice. The judiciary shouldn’t look it was part of a plot to remove Waititu,” he told Standard Digital on phone.

He added that the judiciary should not look like it cannot trust itself and should allow people ample time to access the courts. Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba has speculated that Justice Onyiego declined to swear Nyoro because due process was not been followed. "We are wondering even after the Senate made a decision to impeach Waititu the judge still keeps saying normal procedure haven't been followed," she said. Wa Muchumba in the company of leaders including nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura walked to Kiambu Law Courts to seek answers over the delay. This, is as the embattled governor plans to move to court to stop his deputy from assuming the governor’s office. While he has not officially filed a case to challenge his impeachment, sources close to him have intimated that he will make that move. Waititu was earlier in the day at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi for the mention of a corruption case against him.

