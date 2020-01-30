Swift! Waititu impeachment gazetted, Nyoro swearing-in anytime
- Gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya, the County Government Act, the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.
- Crimes under the National law
- Abuse of Office/Gross Misconduct.
SEE ALSO :What next for residents of president’s backyard?According to lawyers we spoke to, the governor can seek the reversal of the impeachment all the way to the Supreme Court. Embu Governor Martin Wambora who was impeached in similar fashion was shielded by court orders. The Senate’s impeachment of Mr Wambora was overturned by the Court of Appeal that ruled there was no clear evidence that the governor acted in gross violation of the Constitution.
