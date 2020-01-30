Swift! Waititu impeachment gazetted, Nyoro swearing-in anytime

Done and Out: Impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. He has vowed to take the battle to save his job to the courts. [File, Standard]

—

Gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya, the County Government Act, the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.

Crimes under the National law

Abuse of Office/Gross Misconduct.

In a lightning move, the Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka yesterday gazetted the impeachment and removal from office of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao hours after the House passed a motion to that effect.The gazetting also cleared for another equally swift movethe swearing-in of Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro. High Court Judge John Onyiego is expected to swear in Mr Nyoro as the third Kiambu governor anytime from now. According to the gazette notice, Waititu was found guilty of:

According to lawyers we spoke to, the governor can seek the reversal of the impeachment all the way to the Supreme Court. Embu Governor Martin Wambora who was impeached in similar fashion was shielded by court orders. The Senate’s impeachment of Mr Wambora was overturned by the Court of Appeal that ruled there was no clear evidence that the governor acted in gross violation of the Constitution.

