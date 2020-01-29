Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the first person to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.
Ronaldo, who moved to Turin, Italy from Madrid, Spain, in the summer of July 2018, has now moved 27 million followers clear of second placed Ariana Grande, an America musician and actress.
Ronaldo became the most followed person on Instagram in October 2018 after eclipsing American musician and actress Selena Gomez, who boasts 167 million followers.
The 34-year-old has scored 10 goals this season for Juventus.