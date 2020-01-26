How Murkomen ‘killed’ the anticipated political heat at Mombasa BBI rally

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Macdonald Mariga during a fund raiser at St Andrews Catholic Church in Bondo town, Siaya. [File, Standard]

The Mombasa Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting that was billed to be a showdown ended peacefully forcing the media to eat their words.The media had promised Kenyans a showdown at Mama Ngina Waterfront after leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto announced they would attend the rally despite earlier opposition. The leaders led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen had made an about-turn after skipping the Kisii and Kakamega forums terming them unnecessary rallies. The showdown that never was saw a last-minute change of the venue by the organisers after consulting ODM leader Raila Odinga from Tononoka Grounds to Mama Ngina Waterpoint, a place that would make it easy for the police to deal with any breach of peace.

Murkome with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka Mbita, during the burial of Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang's mother llate last year. [File, Standard]

At the venue, there was tension in the air after a group of legislators allied to Ruto were briefly barred from accessing the dais prompting Joho to intervene.When Murkomen was called to speak, tension was at its peak because no one knew what he would say, it was a make or break moment, but the man from Elgeyo Marakwet, however, did the unimaginable, his opening remark was well thought out and witty. He seized the moment and reiterated their support for BBI, adding that he was rooting for a referendum amid cheers from the crowd.

Speaking at the same rally, Siaya Senator James Orengo described Murkomen as a wise man and revealed that it is Raila who lobbied for Murkomen to be elected as the first Chairman of the Senate Committee on Devolution in 2013, a committee that was instrumental in midwifing the implementation of Devolution and the decentralisation model established by the 2010 Constitution. And when asked by Governor Joho if it was true, Murkomen confirmed amid cheers that it was indeed true, Raila helped him.

Murkomen (right) with Deputy President Ruto and other leaders. [File, Standard]

“It is true I was Raila’s spanner boy,” he said. Murkomen, though a staunch supporter of Ruto displayed a rare brand of politics worth aping by all politicians. Unlike other politicians, the Senator understands Kenya’s politics better and how to package his political rally speech, a move that has seen him freely visit areas where even DP Ruto has never dared to due to political rivalry. He has mastered the art of studying the crowd, reading people’s mood and knows what to say when, where and how whenever he gets an opportunity to speak.In December last year, during the burial of Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’s mother in Mbita, he stole the show again when he was called to speak.

First he apologised for not attending the burial of former senator Otieno Kajwang’ due to the political environment that existed after the 2013 General Election. “I am sorry I could not attend the burial of the late senator due to political temperatures then, I know by then things were still hot, I could have been pinched, that is why this handshake is good,” he said amid laughter. He cautioned leaders against using BBI as an excuse to abet corruption and other vices as if the report will cure everything. “Leaders should stop using BBI as an excuse for not serving the people and abetting corruption but when you ask them, they tell you let us wait for BBI,” he said. “The youths need jobs now, we cannot keep on telling jobless youths to wait for BBI to create jobs, or fight graft, that is not true,” he added.

He told Raila and President Uhuru to be crystal clear on what they want in the BBI report so that they avert a divisive debate. “Let the two leaders tells us the type of system they want between Parliamentary and Presidential so that it can be passed,” Murkomen told the gathering. At a funds-drive in Bondo in the same month, Murkomen emerged arguably the best speaker at the function when he educated leaders and residents on political interests and fights. While commenting on the BBI report, he cautioned leaders allied to ODM leaders to be careful when attacking Ruto saying in politics you have to measure your utterances. “You know in 2007 Ruto was here on the ground vigorously campaigning for Baba, and I was spanner boy down there, so you never know what will happen in future, maybe the friendship will be back.” He cautioned Kenyans not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to fight each other saying politicians are never enemies. “Mine is to educate you and ensure that the country doesn’t slide into violence and chaos because of politics,” he said amid cheers from the crowd. The former law lecturer is also credited for spearheading development projects in his home county. He is credited for among others providing scholarships to dozens of needy students to pursue secondary, tertiary and university education.

