BBI rally: Raila dismisses DP Ruto's handshake remarks
SEE ALSO :Coast governors warn Ruto allies over rally"I saw someone saying that I looked for him before I approached the President. I did not approach anyone. It was an agreement between two main candidates," he said. Ruto, while on an interview with NTV on Thursday, claimed he rejected Raila's handshake proposal and did not regret it. "I knew that Uhuru was President and when I agreed to deputise him, I deferred my powers to him. He was the Jubilee Party leader and he was to lead the negotiations," Ruto said, a statement.
On the land question, Raila said the BBI report will address the protracted land question in the Coast region. "Coast leaders have mentioned the land question, I know the problem is bigger than this small issues of title deeds, we have to resolve the land question in this region to create wealth yet there is land lying idle," he said.
SEE ALSO :Will Tanga Tanga be allowed access at Mombasa BBI rally?The ODM leader said plans are underway to construct a bridge at the Likoni channel to help people move easily and end deaths which have occurred at the channel.
