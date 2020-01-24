Eliud Kipchoge named Sports Personality of the Year at SOYA Awards
SEE ALSO :Eliud Kipchoge bags prestigious BBC Sports awardKipchoge urged Kenyans to embrace sports for Kenyan to remain a healthy nation. OTHER WINNERS: Hall of fame
SEE ALSO :Kipchoge to make return at April's London MarathonJohanna Omolo (football) School of the year (girls) Kwathanze (volleyball) School of the year boys Kakamega
SEE ALSO :2019: The year in picturesSchool coach of the year Justin Kigwari (volleyball Kwathanze) Most outstanding player (girls) Marian Bianchi (swimming Aga Khan Academy) Most outstanding player (boys)
SEE ALSO :H for Huduma Mystery, K for Kipchoge: The A-Z of 2019Stephen Ndegwa (Swimming Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa) Most promising player (girls) Jentrix Shikangwa (Harambee Starlets) Most promising player (boys) Geoffrey Okwatch Federation of the year Kenya Special Olympics Sports woman living with a disability Catherine Nyaga (athletics) Sports man living with a disability Samuel Mushai - Athletics Sports team of the year (women) Malkia Strikers (volleyball) Sports team of the year (men) Kenya Commercial Bank (rugby) Coach of the year Paul Bitok (volleyball) Sports woman of the year Helen Obiri Sports man of the year Eliud kipchoge
