Eliud Kipchoge named Sports Personality of the Year at SOYA Awards

Eliud Kipchoge receives the Sports Personality of the Year Award the 16th SOYA Awards held in Mombasa [COURTESY]

For the second year running, world marathon record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge has been crowned the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year at the Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) held at the Mombasa Sports Club.Kipchoge, who is boasts being the only human to have completed a marathon under two hours, was also named Sports Man of the Year. "Am overwhelmed for this victory. Human beings have two legs but I have another extra leg. Sports is the only way to unite Kenyans," said an elated Kipchoge. "If you want to have freedom, get into sports and you will never regret. My legacy is not to leave houses but to see sports bring Kenyans together," he added.

SEE ALSO :Eliud Kipchoge bags prestigious BBC Sports award

Kipchoge urged Kenyans to embrace sports for Kenyan to remain a healthy nation.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Dorcas Ndasaba

SEE ALSO :Kipchoge to make return at April's London Marathon

Johanna Omolo (football)Kwathanze (volleyball)Kakamega

SEE ALSO :2019: The year in pictures

Justin Kigwari (volleyball Kwathanze)Marian Bianchi (swimming Aga Khan Academy)

SEE ALSO :H for Huduma Mystery, K for Kipchoge: The A-Z of 2019

Stephen Ndegwa (Swimming Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa)Jentrix Shikangwa (Harambee Starlets)Geoffrey OkwatchKenya Special OlympicsCatherine Nyaga (athletics)Samuel Mushai - AthleticsMalkia Strikers (volleyball)Kenya Commercial Bank (rugby)Paul Bitok (volleyball)Helen ObiriEliud kipchoge

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.