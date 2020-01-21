Atwoli faulted for push to dissolve ANC and Ford Kenya
He added: "We don't need the help of outsiders to come and set the stage for us." Khamisi Butichi, who vied for the Kibra parliamentary seat on a Ford Kenya ticket, said they would not allow their leaders to be undermined. "We don't need anyone's advice on dissolving our parties. Anyone seeking our support must go through Mudavadi and Wetang'ula. We must be in government by right and not by privilege or connections," said Mr Butichi.
During the Saturday meeting, Atwoli had advised Mudavadi and Wetang'ula to form an alliance in preparation for the next General Election. "The two leaders are cheating themselves. Next year, we shall have Bukhungu Two and we can't get it wrong. We are going into government. We shall do research in every constituency and I shall tell you who to elect. I will not leave you alone," said Atwoli.
