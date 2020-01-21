Atwoli faulted for push to dissolve ANC and Ford Kenya

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda in Kakamega on January 18, 2020. [Benjamin Sakwa]

Officials from two political parties have criticised Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli for suggesting that the two groups should be dissolved.The members of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya said Mr Atwoli lacked the authority to censure party leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula. ANC Kakamega chairman Julius Arunga said that Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula had demonstrated they could work together after they attended the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday. “The idea of working together does not necessary mean that we fold our parties. We can have the two parties and as long as we agree to work together in a coalition, there is no problem with that. What is necessary is to propel our leaders to form the next government,” said Mr Arunga.

He added: “We don’t need the help of outsiders to come and set the stage for us.” Khamisi Butichi, who vied for the Kibra parliamentary seat on a Ford Kenya ticket, said they would not allow their leaders to be undermined. “We don’t need anyone’s advice on dissolving our parties. Anyone seeking our support must go through Mudavadi and Wetang’ula. We must be in government by right and not by privilege or connections,” said Mr Butichi.

During the Saturday meeting, Atwoli had advised Mudavadi and Wetang’ula to form an alliance in preparation for the next General Election. “The two leaders are cheating themselves. Next year, we shall have Bukhungu Two and we can’t get it wrong. We are going into government. We shall do research in every constituency and I shall tell you who to elect. I will not leave you alone,” said Atwoli.

