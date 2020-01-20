Council of Governors to elect new Chair

Governors assemble at Movenpick Hotel in Westlands to elect new leadership. [Courtesy]

The Council of Governors is expected to hold its annual elections for the Chairmanship today and unveil its new leadership.In a tweet, CoG said, “We are headed to the polls today. The Council selects its leadership by consensus.” Last year, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was unanimously voted as the CoG Chairman, deputised by Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria. Oparanya was contesting against six other governors among them Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga County), Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Josphat Nanok (Turkana).

In 2018, the council was chaired by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who sought re-election last year after the expiry of his one-year term which began in December 2017. Nanok was deputised by Kirinyaga's Anne Waiguru. Oparanya was the fifth governor to head the council after former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto’s stint from 2013-2015, former Meru Governor Peter Munya- 2015-2017, Turkana’s Josphat Nanok who served from May 2017-January 2019.

The 2019 executive committee was made up of Governors Oparanya, Wa Iria and Kivutha Kibwana.

Last year, technical committee chairpersons were as follows; Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati chaired the Finance, Planning, Economic Affairs and ICT committee. Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso (now late) - Education Embu Governor Martin Wambora - Trade, Investment, manufacturing and Cooperatives. Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki - Agriculture

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal - Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi - Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Intergovernmental Relations, Security and Foreign Affairs. Kisii Governor James Ongwae - Human Resources, Labour and Social Welfare Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony - Gender, Youth, Sports, Culture and Social Services Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti - Health

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai chaired the Tourism and Natural Resources committee and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui - Urban Planning, Housing, Development, Lands, Infrastructure and Energy.

