Fact-Checker: Biometrics haven't replaced passports in 40pc of US airports
It was only recently, in 2017, that CBP began using a traveller verification service (TVC) that matches passengers' biographic data to the Department of Homeland Security database in a live environment. "The matching service compares the traveller's live photo to source images such as the travel document, enabling CBP to confirm the entry and departure of in-scope aliens," explains a report by the US Department of Homeland Security. "In 2017, CBP demonstrated TVS at eight international airports at boarding gates using CBP officers to process each traveller," explains the report in part. "CBP also partnered with JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to evaluate biometric exit boarding integrated with stakeholder departure control systems." In 2018, authorities deployed facial comparison at 15 airports including four pre-clearance locations. According to the DHS, more than 20 million travellers have been identified using facial recognition. This has happened in 10.7 million arriving flights, 3.4 million departing flights, 5.5 preclearance flights and 250 cruise ships. Balala's claim that the technology is used in 40 per cent of US airports in place of passports is thus exaggerated.
