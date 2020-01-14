I am going nowhere, axed CS Kiunjuri reacts to sack

Sacked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri (pictured) has responded to his sacking by President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he is not going anywhere. Kiunjuri was sacked on Tuesday morning after President Uhuru announced a raft of changes in his Cabinet. Former Trade CS Peter Munya took over the fat Agriculture docket with immediate effect.

SEE ALSO :CS Kiunjuri cautions Mt Kenya residents on BBI report

“I have a lot to offer. I will continue to serve faithfully in other capacities. Make no mistake, I am not going anywhere,” said Kiunjuru during a press conference on Tuesday evening. He played down a question from reporters who asked him to clarify his remarks. Kiunjuri said he was not surprised by the President’s move to show him the door.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

“The President’s decision has taken me by no surprise. I thank God. I feel relieved,” he said. Kiunjuri said that he had suffered humiliation in the past one year as the Agriculture CS and was not surprised.

SEE ALSO :State forms team to probe aflatoxin

“I have gone through a difficult year that occasionally threatened my energy. Only God knows what it (the humiliation) has made me feel,” he said. Kiunjuri was publicly lectured by the President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 during the height of the maize scandal. In September 2018, President Uhuru publicly warned Kiunjuri over irregular payments made to maize cartels through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). Uhuru swore before God to punish ministry officials if they failed to pay maize farmers, who had supplied grains to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). "I promise you and I swear before God, try that again and you will see what will happen to you. Sisi hatutaki mchezo tena (We won't entertain this again)," he stated as he pointed at the CS.

SEE ALSO :Why we feel so much let down by our leaders

Kiunjuri did not disclose his next move after the sacking. He said he will keep a low profile but warned against provocations saying “for every action, there will be a reaction.” He added: “When God closes one door, he opens another one. I believe there is a door down the route.” Despite his tribulations, Kiunjuri told reporters that he was proud of his achievements in the Agriculture docket and he was leaving with his head held high. “In my four years, all agricultural production at all levels are going up (economically).”

SEE ALSO :CS slams leaders for port’s poor condition

His urged his supporters to remain calm and not to cry for him.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.