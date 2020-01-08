Leaders react to Miguna Miguna’s travel woes

Lawyer Miguna Miguna at Berlin-Tegel Airport (TXL) in Germany. [Courtesy]

A section of legislators have expressed their disappointment with the government’s handling of lawyer Miguna Miguna’s spiralling troubles.Miguna Minguna’s homecoming trip from Canada to Kenya was cut midway in Germany after the government allegedly issued a red alert, warning airlines against carrying him to Kenya. “The Office of the President issued a red alert to Lufthansa last evening threatening to deny landing rights to the airline if it carried me to Kenya or any other African country,” Miguna said. The government has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

Two legislators have so far expressed their dissatisfaction with how the government is handling Miguna’s situation. Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen in a tweet insinuated that Miguna Miguna’s treatment by the government ridicules handshake. “It paints ugly BBI and the handshake. If we can’t embrace Miguna with his divergent ideas how shall we pretend to unite a nation? Miguna should be facilitated, not frustrated,” he said.

One day someone will be held accountable for the outright violations of Dr Miguna’s rights as a Kenyan . — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) January 8, 2020

He added: “The frustrations Miguna Miguna is facing epitomizes the hypocrisy of Kenyan politics of ‘change’ and ‘Kenya Mpya’.” Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr noted that someone will be held accountable for violation of Miguna’s right.

President Uhuru Kenyatta while addressing mourners during a funeral service of the late Charles Rubia hinted that no one will interfere with Miguna’s return as he is entitled to freedom of expression. “No one has been gagged from expressing their opinion. I have heard that some people want to board a plane and come back into the country,” he said. The immigration department on the Miguna’s travel day in a statement reaffirmed President Uhuru's remarks saying that the lawyer was free to return after the court ordered that his return be facilitated. Despite the Head of State’s assurances, Miguna Miguna was barred from boarding a Nairobi bound plane “at the request of the Kenyan Authority,” Air France revealed. Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said the Foreign Affairs Ministry will handle any arising issues out of the country.

Miguna has since accused President Uhuru of blocking his return. Murkomen, however, opines that Uhuru’s orders are being sabotaged by those who want to frustrate Miguna in order to taint the President’s legacy. “President Uhuru restated publicly that Miguna Miguna, his views notwithstanding, is welcomed back home. Those frustrating MM are outrightly sabotaging the head of state, embarrassing his administration and denting his legacy”

