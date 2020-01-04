Honour court orders on my return, says Miguna

Miguna Miguna (pictured) has filed an application at Milimani High Court in Nairobi, seeking orders to restrain the State from interfering with his return to Kenya. Through lawyer John Khaminwa, Miguna wants the State to comply with the orders issued by Justice Chacha Mwita on December 14, 2018. “The Application has been necessitated by the refusal by the State to comply with numerous court orders following his removal by some Government officials from Kenya,” Mr Khaminwa said.

Miguna says his application is urgent because he wants to come back to Kenya on January 7. “We pray that the honourable court be pleased to certify this application as urgent and hears it on a priority basis and during the court’s Christmas recess,” Khaminwa said. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa, former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, Mohamed Said, officer in charge of the defunct Flying Squad and OCPD Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Attorney General are respondents in the matter. The lawyer is seeking an order compelling the State to facilitate entry of Miguna into Kenya on January 7, or any other date on the basis of his identification through his national identity card, or his Kenyan passport in the form and State it was delivered to the High Court Registry pursuant to the court order.

Miguna also wants the Registrar or the High Court or her agent to release to his lawyers or an authorised officer of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights the copy of his Kenya Passport No. A116842 under the custody of the court for the use by Immigration officers in his identification as a citizen of Kenya at the airport.

