Mother of seven shines in exams, eyes varsity slot
Here, she would juggle between taking care of her large family, domestic chores and her studies. "It was challenging but I was determined. I would supervise my children through their school homework then launch into my books," she explained.
She remembers the catcalls and odd looks she received from villagers and fellow students when she joined the school. “The age difference between myself and fellow students was somehow a challenge. Some used to laugh at me but the teachers were supportive,” she said. Her focus, determination and discipline saw her being appointed a school prefect while in Form One. By the time she was sitting her KCSE, she was the school head girl. She says her going back to school has been an inspiration to her children. Her first born sat KCPE this year and scored 338 marks. She thanked her husband for being supportive despite discouragement from neighbours and friends. “Some often tell him he risks losing me for allowing me to go back to school but he is not bothered. He has been my pillar,” she said of her husband who is a mason. Muia says her desire was to pursue Law at the university but hopes with her grade, she will land a worthwhile course. “I believe education is the only thing that will remove my family from poverty and improve our lifestyle,” she said. Kitui Woman Rep Irene Kasalu said Muia was picked for the scholarship due to her stellar performance in KCPE and her express desire to pursue education despite her age. She was also needy, Kasalu said. “She showed a rare kind of resilience and determination and so we decided to give her a chance through education. We are elated,” the legislator said.
