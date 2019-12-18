In pictures, meet 2019’s top KCSE students

Teachers and students of Kapsabet Boys in Nandi County celebrate 2019 KCSE results.

Top student nationally in this year's KCSE Tony Buluma Wabukho celebrates with friends and family at their home in Mulusiola, Mumias East. [Brian Kisanji/Standard]

Celebration is rife at Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County for producing 46 grade A’s in this year’s KCSE.The school has also produced the top student, Buluma Wabuko Tony who scored an A of 87.159 points.Barasa Maryane Njeri from Kenya High School followed closely with an A of 87.087 points. Here are some of the top students in this year’s KCSE. 1. Buluma Wabuko Tony from Kapsabet Boys- 87.159 pointsAboge David Odhiambo from Kapsabet Boys with an A of 87.08 points and third best student overall.Joy Wanjiku Muhia from Kenya High School scored an A of 84 points.

Faith Njoki Maina from St Mary’s Girls High School in Meru County scored an A of 81 points.Edwin Naiputari Pokisa from Nanyuki High School scored an A of 84 points.Marion Effie Naikena from Kipsigis Girls High School in Kericho who scored A Plain of 81points.Keyline Chepkemoi from Moi Tea Girls, Kericho County. She scored an A of 80 points.Mercy Chepkogei from Moi Girls Eldroret, Uasin Gishu County scored an A of 81 points.

