How to access 2019 KCSE results

A student seeking spiritual intervention before the start of exams. [Photo: Mose Sammy, Standard]

The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results are finally out 28 days after the test.Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha led the stakeholders in releasing the results at the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon. The Examination Council approved the results on Monday. A total of 699,745 candidates sat for the test in 10,289 centres between November 4 to 27. Candidates who sat the exams can access their results via an SMS service by sending their index number and the word KCSE to 20076. The code is only available for Safaricom and Airtel customers, as it has been the case in the last couple of years. One can also check out their results through the KNEC portal, where students can enter their exam credentials and get their result slips.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The online system might face technical hitches due to numerous requests, and one would opt for the SMS service, which is quick and easy, but KNEC advises candidates to verify SMS results with those posted on the KNEC portal. Schools can confirm their candidate’s results by login to the portal.?

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.