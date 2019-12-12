Mucheru: We are sanitising the Civil Registry to rid it of corruption
"We recently interdicted 24 officers who have been charged in court. These are officers we felt bore the highest responsibilities in sustaining the rot and corruption in processing and issuing of the documents," says Mucheru. In the past, some officers and outsiders would easily get the certificates of birth from the Government Printer, which they would go selling to unsuspecting Kenyans for as much as Sh5,000 a piece. To stop this, the department has embarked on automating all its systems to make the vital documents available at the touch of the button. "Nairobi is now fully automated and so are parts of Kiambu and Machakos counties. We are rolling out the process to all the country's 114 registries. Application for birth certificates is now being done through e-citizen in areas where we have automated. This cuts out all the brokers who have been taking advantage of Kenyans," she says. Another measure to lock out the cartels has been restricting the application for a birth certificate to parents where the applicant is a minor. Anyone older must apply for the document in person. Her greatest regret is that there are still millions of Kenyans out there who do not have birth certificates, many well advanced in age. "Many Kenyans did not know the importance of this document, that is why they never got them. They are now rushing to us because to get a national identity card (ID), a passports or even sitting a national examination, one must have a birth certificate," she says. "We have been trying to fast-track the processes and currently majority of Kenyans have the document, except only such areas like Turkana, Pokot and Ukambani, where the process of issuing them is slow. We want to ensure that by March next year we will no longer be doing late registration. Registration will only be at birth," she adds. So far her department has captured data from 32 million people, over and above the 14 million whose data had already been digitised. "If you look at the figure it tallies with the recently released census figure of 47 million, assuming about one million Kenyans are the ones who do not have the birth certificates," she says. Still, the manual data of births and deaths has been kept intact despite the digitisation. That is the law. "We cannot destroy these manual files that we have because the law does not allow us to. We are in the process of changing the law to allow us to do away with these paper records," says Mucheru. Her office records about 3 million births annually. North Eastern has been recording the highest birth rates, while Central Kenya has been recording the highest death rates. Mucheru admits the challenges of issuing birth certificates in border areas, and especially Northern Kenya. However, she says that stringent vetting has to be done to ensure that only Kenyans gain the crucial document. "It is a fact the process has been abused before and that is how some non-Kenyans got birth certificates and finally landed ID cards. It is not that we want to discriminate but we have to be vigilant." Uncollected birth certificates The department is also grappling with a high number of Kenyans who apply for birth certificates but fail to collect them. As a result, thousands of uncollected birth certificates are gathering dust countrywide. "It is so disappointing because such people will be flocking the offices in January when the documents will be required, especially for those joining schools and need to get a National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) number. That is when they will remember that they applied for the certificates and come rushing causing logistical challenges in our offices," she says. Some applicants also change minds about the details they gave in their initial application and simply fail to collect, hoping they can change this. But woe to them-according to Mucheru, that is impossible. "Because the records are now digitised we are able to see those either registering twice or seeking to alter the details. We cannot alter a birth record, unless compelled by court," she says. Mucheru lists unique cases of those seeking to change birth certificates, including women seeking to delete names of fathers from their children's records. In the middle of all these, it is her duty to ensure that there is no monkey business in birth and death data which is crucial for national planning. "It is my duty to sanitise the records so that we have the correct data even as work towards an integrated system where every Kenyan's details will be captured in one card," she says.
