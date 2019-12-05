President warns Jubilee group opposed to BBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta (above) has promised an all-out assault on politicians hostile to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. In an angry tirade at Mangu Catholic Mission where he launched a church-sponsored hospital, an angry Uhuru warned those he said had been shifting positions on their support for the report, saying "enough is enough." He said that a group "that has been opposing the report has now changed tune" but were still misleading Kenyans on the document through endless politicking.

“They think I am a fool because before we made the document public, for one month they traversed the country creating unnecessary tension and anxiety. Now after we released the report, again they are misdirecting Kenyans. They are confused people who have no direction," he said. He spoke in the wake of a debate on whether the report’s proposal should be implemented through Parliament or be subjected to a referendum. Deputy President William Ruto's allies, dubbed 'Tanga Tanga' group, have been pushing for a parliamentary route, putting them at loggerheads with their colleagues, mainly allied to the 'Kieleweke' wing who favour a people-driven process.

The 'Tanga Tanga' group had initially opposed to the report but threw their weight behind it after its launch at Bomas of Kenya. The report is a product of the handshake between Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. The president asked Kenyans to read the document, warning that they should not be misled by politicians.

“Let me say you are not foolish enough that someone else must read and interpret anything for you. It is not that they must-read for you. All that noise about how you should proceed is unnecessary. I am sure you know what you intend to do and have no doubt you will not hesitate to seek peace, unity and a method that gives the nation to use its resources for the benefit of all,” said the president. He also warned unnamed politicians against 'holding the country at ransom' on who should lead them in 2022. “I choose to be quiet for now but a time to reckon is coming and we shall elaborately discuss those issues," he said. Uhuru apologised for speaking in anger but said it was because he was tired of endless politicking over the BBI report. He spoke a few hours before the DP’s allies retreat to Naivasha to discuss the BBI report.

At least 100 parliamentarians have confirmed attendance, according to Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet). While some leaders are gearing up for the Naivasha meeting, others have dismissed it as "2022 political schemes that have nothing to do with the economic hardships facing residents in the high agricultural potential region." “All elected MPs and senators from across the larger Rift Valley have been invited for the meeting. Those who attended last month’s meeting of Mt Kenya region in Sagana are also free to attend,” said Caleb Kositany, the MP for Soy in Uasin Gishu County. Mr Kositany revealed that lined up for the agenda include the BBI report and the economic empowerment of residents in Rift Valley. “BBI is now a big political issue and we want to collect and discuss views so that we can have a common stand,” said Kositany.

Speaking on phone, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara confirmed the invite adding that the main agenda was the BBI report. Ms Kihara, who is a close ally of DP, exuded confidence that the meeting would come with a way forward in regards to the report. Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and his Moiben counterpart Silas Tiren, however, dismissed the meeting. [Fidelia Kabunyi, Wainaina Ndung'u, Antony Gitonga, Steve Mkawale, and Titus Too]

