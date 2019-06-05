No, adolescents don’t account for half of new HIV infections in Kenya

Claim: In Kenya, 49 per cent of new HIV infections occur among adolescents.

Source: Johnson & Johnson tweet (5 June 2019)

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson claimed in a tweet that “in Kenya, 49 per cent of new HIV infections occur among adolescents”, and claimed the statistic came from Kenya’s health ministry.

According to the latest Kenya HIV estimates report, adolescents account for 15.5 per cent of new infections. Despite the lower share, they remain a high-risk population.

Experts say the much higher, incorrect figure could only be reached by effectively double counting.

Verdict: New HIV infections in adolescents accounted for 16per cent, not 49per cent of the national total

Nearly half of new HIV infections in Kenya are among adolescents, a major drugmaker claimed during an international conference focused on the wellbeing of girls and young women. “In Kenya, 49per cent of new #HIV infections occur among adolescents,” tweeted Johnson & Johnson , a sponsor of the June 2019 Women Deliver conference , held in Vancouver, Canada.The statistic is a publicly available ‘estimate’ The claims were direct quotes from a session on maternal and child survival, Nicole Araujo, a Johnson & Johnson spokesperson, told Africa Check. They were said by Dr Violet Oramisi of Kenya’s health ministry, Araujo said.

Kenya annual new HIV infections, 2017 Age group Age New infections Share of total new infections Children 0-14 8,000 15.2 Adolescents 10-19 8,200 15.5 Young adults (male) 15-24 5,200 9.8 Young adults (female) 15-24 12,500 23.7 Adults (15 and older) 15+ 44,800 84.5 All ages 52,800 100

