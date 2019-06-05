No, adolescents don’t account for half of new HIV infections in Kenya
Claim: In Kenya, 49 per cent of new HIV infections occur among adolescents.
Source: Johnson & Johnson tweet (5 June 2019)
- Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson claimed in a tweet that “in Kenya, 49 per cent of new HIV infections occur among adolescents”, and claimed the statistic came from Kenya’s health ministry.
- According to the latest Kenya HIV estimates report, adolescents account for 15.5 per cent of new infections. Despite the lower share, they remain a high-risk population.
- Experts say the much higher, incorrect figure could only be reached by effectively double counting.
Verdict: New HIV infections in adolescents accounted for 16per cent, not 49per cent of the national total
Oramisi is with the National AIDS and STI's Control Programme (Nascop), a state agency tasked with the country's response to HIV and Aids. Oramisi told Africa Check that these were "our estimates and they are publicly available for your reference". She added that the data was also in "recently released HIV estimates" from 2018. New infections in adolescents much lower Launched in November 2018, the Kenya HIV estimates report 2018 was prepared by the National Aids Control Council (NACC), another state agency involved in the national response to HIV and Aids. It shows that in 2017 there were 8,177 new infections nationally among adolescents, who it classified as being aged between 10 and 19. New infections could have been as low as 2,400 or as high as 15,900. (Note: Estimates are given as a range to reflect the quality of underlying data and the assumptions made when calculating them.) These adolescent infections accounted for 15.48per cent of the country's total new HIV infections, which were estimated at 52,800. These could have been as low as 33,400 or as high as 77,500. How are new infections counted? The 2018 estimates report said it used modelling tools developed by UNAids to estimate new infections. "Modelled estimates are required because it is impossible to count the exact number of people living with HIV, people who are newly infected with HIV or people who have died from Aids-related illnesses in any country," the UN agency said. "Doing so would require regularly testing every person for HIV and investigating all deaths, which is logistically impossible and ethically problematic." In its most recent global data, UNAids also gave 53,000 as the total new HIV infections in Kenya in 2017. This data was collected by NACC, Dr Vernon Mochache told Africa Check. He is an HIV/Aids researcher with the Institute of Human Virology, a University of Maryland programme which works in Kenya and former head of research at NACC. Where does 49 per cent statistic come from? Dr Joshua Kimani is a senior researcher at the Sub Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence, which is mainly located at the Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine in South Africa's University of KwaZulu-Natal. He told Africa Check that the 49per cent figure could refer to a combination of both adolescents and young adults, known as young people. This was also echoed by the University of Maryland's Mochache. UNAids notes that the term "young people" is accepted by UN agencies to mean "persons between ages 10 and 24". Using this approach, we looked at the statistics from the estimates report. What do the numbers show?
|Kenya annual new HIV infections, 2017
|Age group
|Age
|New infections
|Share of total new infections
|Children
|0-14
|8,000
|15.2
|Adolescents
|10-19
|8,200
|15.5
|Young adults (male)
|15-24
|5,200
|9.8
|Young adults (female)
|15-24
|12,500
|23.7
|Adults (15 and older)
|15+
|44,800
|84.5
|All ages
|52,800
|100
