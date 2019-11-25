Confusion as prime suspect in Star journalist murder fails to appear in court
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.On Thursday, Siaya police boss Francis Kooli had ordered that all the suspects including Kerubo be taken to Siaya Police Station. It has, however, emerged that Kerubo, her househelp, and daughter were not taken to Siaya as was ordered and neither are they in Ugunja Police Station. Tialal has, however, maintained that Kerubo, the househelp, the daughter and another suspect were being held at Ugunja as suspects and also for their security. "The other suspects are being processed to be taken to court tomorrow. Kerubo cannot stay in her house because of her security. I can confirm, she is in Ugunja Police Station," he said. 11 days in custody While presenting the other two suspects in court, Prosecutor David Okatch asked the magistrate to allow him to hold Victor Ogolla, and his brother Franklin Lutta for 14 more days to complete investigations. The prosecutor told the court, that he was relying on an affidavit signed by inspector of police Joseph Kinuthia swore on November 25 "I am seeking for 14 days to complete investigations before the key suspects are charged. We are looking forward to arresting more suspects," said Okatch. The suspects, however, told the court that 14 days was such a long time as they had stayed in police custody for the past three days. First suspect Ogolla told the court he has been in the police cell since Thursday and nothing had been done on the matter, while the second suspect, Lutta on the other hand, said he was comfortable with the court decision. Magistrate James Ongondo ruled that the prosecutor hold the suspects for 11 days instead of the 14 days he had requested. "I will give you 11 days because they have stayed in custody for three days already. On December 10, they will be brought back to court," added the magistrate. Witnesses But a highly placed source told The Standard that there are plans to use Kerubo, the house help and her teenage daughter as witnesses and not suspects. "The police in Ugunja are saying that Kerubo was too drunk that night, that she was not in a position to tell what was really happening and she could not have been part of the murder, plot," said the police who sought anonymity. Oloo's body was found in Sabina’s house in Ugunja, sub-county on the morning of Thursday last week. Oloo and Kerubo have been cohabiting as husband and wife for the past 14 months according to the neighbours. The 41-year-old scribe was murdered using a blunt object according to the postmortem report. The report released on Saturday afternoon by Government Pathologist Dr Gabriel Juma showed he was hit by a blunt object on the head and stomach.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.