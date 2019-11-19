PHOTOS: Some of the top KCPE 2019 candidates
The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) saw about 1,083,456 pupils sit for the national examination, 543,582 of them were boys while girls were 539,874. Out of the candidates who sat for the examination, 2407 had special needs.
Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha released the KCPE results barely 18 days after the students finished siting for their tests.
Nairobi, Kakamega and Nakuru recorded the highest candidature while Lamu, Isiolo and Samburu recorded the lowest candidature.
Prof Magoha also noted that 9,770 candidates scored above 400 marks out of the possible 500 marks.
Here are some of the top candidates who scored 400 marks and above as received by Standard Digital.
