Busia bouncers condemn killing of their colleagues

Brothers of the slain businessman Joseph Opondo and Bonface Aduol with their Aunt Roseline Awino (centre) in Masebula village, Busia County. [Ignatius Odanga, Standard]

An association of bouncers in Busia have condemned the last Friday killing of six people in Masebula, Butula constituency.The six bouncers had travelled from Nyando in Kisumu to provide security in a funeral where a businessman Johaness Okoth was kidnapped and killed. Okoth's body was found in Kagonya, on the border of Busia and Siaya counties 10 hours after he was kidnapped with gunshot wounds. The chairman of the bouncer’s in Busia Andrew Bwaku condemned the killing of their ‘colleagues’ and demanded for speedy investigation to determine the masterminds of the killings. He regretted that the six left behind young family. “They were looking for money to take care of their families,” said Bwaku. He wondered why police took long to reach Masebula to save the bouncers. “We want to know who killed our colleagues,” said Bwaku.

His sentiment was echoed by Fidel Castro Ochieng who threatened to rally bouncers from Kakamega, Kisumu and Busia and arrest those who killed the six. Police have since arrested six people in connection with last week lynching in Masebula. The four who were arrested on Sunday evening were arraigned on Monday at the Busia Law Courts before Principal Magistrate Samson Temu. Investigating Officer Paul Ngesa’s plea that the suspects be held for two weeks was accepted by Mr Temu. The four Kevine Omondi, Caroline Atieno, Ronald Oduor and Boniface Onyango will be brought back to court on December 2nd to take the plea. The other two suspects who arrested on Monday will also be taken to court on Tuesday.

