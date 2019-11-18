2019 KCPE in numbers

Health CS Sicily Kariuki chatting with Class Eight candidates. [John Githinji/Nyandarua]

This year’s KCPE attracted 1, 083, 456 candidates.Over those, female candidates were 525, 070 and male candidates were 527, 294. 18 counties registered more female candidates than males. Nairobi, Kakamega and Nakuru counties had the highest candidature while Lamu, Isiolo and Samburu had the lowest candidature.

English, Swahili, Sign language and Social Studies were the most improved subjects compared to last year’s KCPE while Mathematics and Science registered a decrease in performance. Females performed better than their male counterparts in English, Kiswahili and Sign language while males performed better in Maths, Science and Social Studies. The number of candidates who scored 401 marks and above in this year's KCPE is 9, 770.

Candidates who scored 301 marks and 400 were 243, 320. Candidates who scored 201 to 300 marks were 586, 886.

Those who scored 101 to 200 marks were 262, 307. Those who scored 0 to 100 marks 1,173. Special needs candidates were 2, 407 this year with the highest candidate in this category scoring 414 marks. There were over 27,000 exam centres with over 28,000 supervisors. A total of 5,785 examiners marked the exams this year. Fifty-six (56) teachers will be investigated over misconduct during this year’s examinations with TSC CEO Nancy Macharia applauding teachers for reduced cases of irregularities. Releasing the exam results at Mtihani house in Nairobi, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said all 2019 KCPE candidates will join Form One. The placements will begin on Tuesday and candidates will know their new schools by December 2. Magoha also reiterated that no exam papers were leaked or fake papers making rounds. Candidates can access their individual results by sending their index number and the word KCPE to 20076.

