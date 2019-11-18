How to access 2019 KCPE results

Primary School students sitting for their KCPE exams. [File Standard]

The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) are finally out just 18 days after the test.Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha led the stakeholders in making the report public at the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters in Nairobi. Candidates who sat the exams can access their results via an SMS service by sending their index number and the word KCPE to 20076. The code is only available for Safaricom and Airtel customers as it has been the case in the last couple of years. One can also check out their results through the KNEC portal where students can enter their exam credentials. Although the online system might face technical hitches due to numerous requests, it is advisable to verify SMS results with those posted on the KNEC portal.

