Pregnant woman commits suicide after quarreling with husband

Residents of Matisi slum in Kitale on Monday woke up to shocking news of an eight-month pregnant woman who committed suicide over alleged infidelity.Phyllis Kemunto, 30, hanged herself using a rope at their rented room in Matisi slums after she found a love message on her husband's mobile phone. It is claimed that the woman had an argument with her husband over the love message. Kemunto’s husband Lucas Andati is a Boda Boda rider in Kitale town and the couple according to neighbors quarreled over allegations of infidelity. According to neighbours, the deceased locked herself in the house and took her own life after Andati left the room for his usual duties. The neighbours informed her husband, and afterwards, the residents broke the door only to find her lifeless body dangling. "Neighbours became suspicious when the woman locked out her child and declined to open when we tried to call her out. It is when they helped her husband to break the door,’’ said area Chief Janet Nafula.

They alleged that she had complained that her husband was cheating on her with other women. "The couple had a bitter quarrel and even fought over infidelity before the woman decided to take her own life. It is sad that we have lost two people because the deceased was expecting to give birth next month," said a neighbour who declined to be named. County Commander Ayub Ali confirmed the incident and said the body was moved to Kitale District Hospital mortuary.

