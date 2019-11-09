Koinange widows, children differ on how to share Sh30 billion empire
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Estate farms Koinange’s daughter Lennah implored the judge to consider a previous agreement by the beneficiaries to allow each to continue occupying the portions of land they have been residing on and have developed. “Some beneficiaries reside within the estate farms and have heavily invested and developed the areas after being there for many years in the permission of all the beneficiaries while others have committed to investment arrangements with third parties,” she said. She claimed in her affidavit that some of the estate’s administrators have not accounted for funds derived from rent and sale of properties worth billions of shillings. Among the properties she said have not been accounted for are sale of 100 acres of land at Sh1.16 billion, another 291 acres at Sh572 million, a block of shops on Biashara Street at Sh20 million, shares in Koinage Investment Ltd worth Sh400 million and Sh284 million from the estate account. The late minister’s eldest son David Waiganjo, however, differed with his stepmothers and proposed that the estate be divided according to Koinage’s children from each of the four houses. He supported his sister saying most of them have invested on the areas they occupied and it would be unfair to demolish their structures to re-distribute the estate. “In distributing the properties, priority should be given to the beneficiaries who have been residing in those properties. They developed the properties on the understanding that whoever will eventually inherit would take over the tenancy,” Waiganjo said. His brother George Kihara said there is no disagreement among Koinage’s children on how they should share the properties, adding that it would be unfair to have the properties divided equally among the four houses when the last two wives had no children with his father. Joyce Njunu, who represents Koinange’s other son Isaac Njunu, argued that the estate should be distributed to each beneficiary, and not per household as proposed by Njeri and Wanjiru.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.