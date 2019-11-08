Moses Kuria throws cheeky jibe at Mariga after Kibra defeat
SEE ALSO :Kuria slams Babu over ‘Raila must be president remarks’The voter turnout was 35.38 % with a total of 41,984 votes cast. As soon as it was clear Imran would win with a landslide, Kuria rushed to his Twitter and posted the following message: “Congratulations Imran Okoth for outright victory for you, my friend Ken Okoth and the people of Kibra. Pole sana @MarigaOfficial there is still hope on Sunday during the #MashemejiDerby.”
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Kuria’s tweet sparked massive reaction, with most joining him to congratulate Imran as well as calming Mariga. Some even applauded Kuria’s comment. Here are the reactions captured by GameYetu:
SEE ALSO :Kuria asks for transfer of police bosses in Gatundu
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.