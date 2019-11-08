Moses Kuria throws cheeky jibe at Mariga after Kibra defeat

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria [Courtesy]

Orange party’s Bernard Imran Okoth emerged the winner [Courtesy]

Outspoken Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Thursday took to his Twitter account to congratulate the newly elected Kibra MP Imran Okoth.While doing so, Kuria also threw a cheeky jibe at Jubilee Candidate McDonald Mariga. Orange party’s Bernard Imran Okoth emerged the winner, garnering 24,636 votes, leaving Mariga in second with 11,230 votes.Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owalo came in a distant third with 5,275 votes.

Mariga came second with 11,230 votes [Courtesy]

The voter turnout was 35.38 % with a total of 41,984 votes cast. As soon as it was clear Imran would win with a landslide, Kuria rushed to his Twitter and posted the following message: “Congratulations Imran Okoth for outright victory for you, my friend Ken Okoth and the people of Kibra. Pole sana @MarigaOfficial there is still hope on Sunday during the #MashemejiDerby.”

Kuria’s tweet sparked massive reaction, with most joining him to congratulate Imran as well as calming Mariga. Some even applauded Kuria’s comment. Here are the reactions captured by GameYetu:

