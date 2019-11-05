Mudavadi slams Raila over alliance with governors

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi with party candidate in the Kibra by-election Eliud Owalo (right) during a campaign rally yesterday. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday slammed ODM leader Raila Odinga for allegedly protecting politicians with integrity issues.Mudavadi claimed some of the leaders who have been accompanying Raila in drumming up support for ODM candidate Imran Okoth were doing so for political protection. He claimed some were already being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). “I saw many governors here. Most of those governors have misappropriated county government resources and have their files at the DCI and EACC. They are seeking for protection from him (Raila) against the ongoing investigations against them,” said Mudavadi.

The former deputy premier made the remarks in Kibra where he held his last rally to drum up support for ANC candidate Eliud Owalo. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had declared yesterday as the last day for campaigns ahead of the November 7 poll, which is less than 48 hours away. Mudavadi claimed many of the leaders that accompanied Raila on Sunday have integrity issues and have been seeking for protection so that they are not held responsible for claims of misappropriation of funds.

Raila was on Sunday accompanied by a number of governors and MPs in drumming up support for the ODM candidate. The ANC leader further slammed Opposition MPs for abandoning their role in Parliament and turning into cheerleaders.

"It's difficult to differentiate between ODM's John Mbadi and Jubilee's Aden Duale. It's hard to know who is the official leader of government business," he said. At least 24 candidates will battle it out to clinch the parliamentary seat left vacant following the death of Ken Okoth. Mr Owalo has pledged to address the plight of Kibra residents with bursary allocations being key among his reform agenda. “Getting Constituency Development Fund money is a right for all Kibra constituents. No leader should make you feel like he is doing you a favour by allocating you funds," Owalo said. "I will also make sure bursary allocation to each needy family is increased from Sh5,000 to Sh10,000.”

He further pledged to put up a Technical, Vocational Educational and Training centre that will ensure youths in the area are trained on skills that can lead them down the self-employment path. “If you put the 24 candidates on a weighing scale and weigh them based on what they have done for Kibra even before the elections, it is I who will emerge the winner," Owalo said.Although there are 24 candidates in the race, the battle has been reduced to a three-horse race pitting Imran (ODM), Owalo (ANC) and Jubilee’s MacDonald Mariga.

