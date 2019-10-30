Legendary comedian John Witherspoon dies aged 77

Comedian John Witherspoon of the “Friday” fame. [Photo: Courtesy]

Comedian John Witherspoon of the “Friday” fame has died at the age of 77.The announcement of the stand-up comedian’s death was made by his family on Tuesday morning. The American actor was best known for his role in the movie “Friday” where he acted as rapper Ice Cube’s father. “We love you “pops” always and forever,” a post by his family on Twitter sad. “He was a legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years,” the post went on. Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the king of comedy. “My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest in Paradise, King,” award-winning actress Regina King wrote on her official twitter handle.

It was not yet immediately established what the cause of his death was.

