Raila: If you can’t vote for Imran, vote for me

ODM leader Raila Odinga (second left) and party candidate for Kibra by-election Imran Okoth (left) join supporters during campaigns yesterday. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday declared that a vote for the party’s candidate in the Kibra by-election would be a vote for him.Raila’s impassioned plea to the more than 100,000 registered voters in the informal settlement to back Imran Okoth came as campaigns for the November 7 mini-poll entered the homestretch. “I have come here to meet you face to face. We have this young man, Imran. A vote for him is a vote for baba. If you can’t vote for Imran, vote for baba,” said Raila. The opposition chief addressed rallies at Bhukungu and Laini Saba grounds where MPs allied to him labelled Kenyan international McDonald Mariga of Jubilee and Amani National Congress candidate Eliud Owalo as “projects” of Deputy President William Ruto.

The MPs made the claims even as they vowed not to allow Ruto to raid Raila’s “political bedroom” by ensuring the seat is retained by the Orange party. Raila said he had plans to uplift the informal settlement. “Those others asking for votes here are strangers. An outsider cannot address the challenges facing Kibra people,” he said.

In a move targeting ethnic blocs, the former premier paraded Luhya leaders to rally the community behind the ODM candidate. Party boost

The party received a boost after Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (ANC) joined nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi in ditching Mr Owalo for Mr Imran. Members of the Luhya and Luo communities are the majority in the constituency that has traditionally backed Raila and their voting pattern is expected to sway the outcome of the mini-poll. Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the ODM deputy party leader, Mr Malala, former Cabinet Minister Fred Gumo, MPs Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), George Aladwa (Makadara), Gertrude Musurive (nominated senator) and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna rallied voters to back Imran. The Luhya leaders said it was more strategic to remain with Raila than to back ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula, claiming the two were being used to frustrate the unity pact between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Mr Oparanya said the community had benefited under Raila, citing the Grand Coalition government that had more Luhya leaders in the Cabinet courtesy of Raila. He described ANC and Ford Kenya as “small outfits than cannot propel the community”.

Mr Gumo said his decision to campaign was informed by a “plot from certain quarters” to humiliate Raila in his backyard by snatching the seat at the poll. “If you fail to vote on November 7, we will curse you. We want all of you to cast your vote. If you see me here, it means there is something bad being planned,” said Gumo. Mr Malala said he had abandoned Mudavadi in drumming up support for Owalo after he allegedly realised the candidate was being backed by Ruto. “I am the senior-most ANC-elected leader and I want to say here that ANC supports Imran Okoth. If you see anybody in an ANC T-shirt purporting to be campaigning for Owalo, that is an impostor,” he said. He spoke a few kilometres from where Mudavadi was campaigning for Owalo.

Others present were MPs Junet Mohamed (Suna East), James Nyikal (Seme), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), TJ Kajwang’ (Ruaraka) and Simba Arati (Dagoretti South). Junet demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission provide a list of all clerks and presiding officers who will supervise the mini-poll. He said ODM would not allow “outsiders” to preside over the exercise.

