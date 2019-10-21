Kalonzo insists Wiper Party still strong in Ukambani

After losing the hotly contested Mutonguni Ward by-election in his backyard, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has come out strongly to dispel rumours that his party is losing the grip of Ukambani region.Kalonzo’s man, Stephen Kithuka, lost to Musee Mati of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. The last Thursday battle seemed a test between Mutua and Musyoka in a region where Wiper Party has dominated the for the last 15-years. MCC win has since been seen as a major shake-up in the seemingly inclining ground against the odds. Speaking during a burial ceremony, the former vice president argued that Wiper was still the party to watch in the region even if they lost in the by-elections.

“It’s not a big deal. There is nothing like Chap Chap in Kitui. They only won fairly through mercy that people of that ward had on the young man. This was not a contest between political parties, if it were, then Chap Chap would have appeared nowhere,” said Musyoka. Musyoka who led the Wiper campaigns in the by-election had requested voters not to shame him, but the ground plainly turned against his will. At the same time, Kalonzo said he regretted working with Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and apologised to former MCAs who failed to retain their positions for being in loggerheads with the governor.

“I wish I listened to you, I had been told these (former speaker Stephen Ngelu and Majority leader Francis Mutuku) were witches, but I have come to realise you’re wise,” said Kalonzo Most MCAs opposed the merger between the Coalition of Muungano and Wiper Party ahead of 2017 elections.

They were all sent home except for one MCA who retained his seat. Kalonzo’s foes have lately turned back to his party. These include former Mbooni MP Kisoi Munyao, former speaker Stephen Ngelu, former majority Francis Mutuku, former Wiper whip Jackson Ngovi, former Kibwezi MP Phillip Kaloki, former Kilome MP Regina Ndambuki and Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba.

