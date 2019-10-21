Police rescue MP Caleb Amisi from angry deputy speaker
He further told the MP he will ensure BBI is shut down when it is brought to the floor of the county assembly arguing it is not good for the country. When Amisi rose up to address the crowd he hit back at the deputy speaker branding him a noisemaker and rubbished him for playing petty politics. "I'm not your class. It is petty to move around funerals to discredit me. My development record is visible and you should stop undermining me,'' Amisi responded. It was at this time that Kaboloman walked and tried to hold Amisi by the neck before County Commander Ali Ayub and police officers intercepted him. The officers pulled furious Kaboloman away as the County Commissioner Sam Ojwang called for calm. Ojwang condemned the incident and described it as embarrassing for leaders to fight in public. "As leaders, we must restrain from anger and fight. This is a shame for leaders to trade bitter words and to fight in public,'' said Ojwang who advised leaders to respect each other.
