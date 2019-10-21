College students arrested for eloping with KCPE candidate

Two male students of Mawego Technical Training Institute in Homa Bay County have been arrested for eloping with a class eight girl.The two men aged 26 and 24 years are implicated in infringing sexual rights of the minor who is a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate at a primary school in Rachuonyo East Sub County It is reported that the 15-year-old girl went missing last Saturday. The girl’s relatives thought she had attended a funeral service in the area. But they later realized that she went to an unknown place. This prompted the Assistant Chief of Kokwanyo West Sub Location Andrew Orinda and the girl’s relatives to start looking for her in her neighbouring villages. Orinda said they got a tip off that the girl had been hidden in a rental house at Lida Market in the area. Administrator called the girl’s family members with whom he went to the house and found the minor undertaking responsibilities of a wife.

“We found the girl handling household chores in the house as if she was already married to one of the young men,” said Orinda. Orinda had difficult moments in controlling angry members of the public who wanted to lynch the two men for interfering with the minor’s rights. “The mob roughed up the suspects but I moved very fast to call police officers who rescued them. They were taken to Kendu Bay Police Station for detention before being arraigned,” Orinda said. The administrator told men in the area to stop defiling school girls.

