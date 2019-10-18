Blow to Aisha Jumwa as ODM's Katana triumphs in Ganda Ward by-election
SEE ALSO :Aisha Jumwa held over fatal gun drama“It was a good fight and I thank all my supporters for proving that I deserve to lead them,” he said. The voting started on Thursday morning and the low turnout can be attributed to the heavy rains that pounded the area for the better part of the day. Civil society groups called on the security agencies to speed up investigation into an incident where a man was killed when Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa stormed the home of Reuben Katana while he was meeting his party agents.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Husuf Lule of Huria, a human rights group said the exercise was peaceful with no reported incident to the satisfaction of election observers. “There were no incidence of violence or any violation of electoral rules and that points to a much sober electorates,” he said.
SEE ALSO :MP Aisha Jumwa to spend night in police cell
