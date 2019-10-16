Tuju reads riot act on MCAs to support Elachi as Guyo’s fate unknown

Speaker Beatrice Elachi addressing a recent press conference after her reinstatement as Nairobi County Speaker.[Samson Wire, Standard]

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has emerged victorious in her fight with MCAs who were pushing for her ouster following a Jubilee Party (JP) meeting. For over a year, Elachi has been out in the cold despite a court reinstating her after she challenged her impeachment by the MCAs.“We have agreed on three key issues. We took the MCAs through the party constitution and rules. The status quo remains and Elachi is the substantive speaker,” said party Secretary General Raphael Tuju who chaired the meeting. “We will organise a consultative meeting with Speaker and MCAs to ventilate on the thorny issues that precipitated the impeachment last year. For now, they have affirmed their resolve to support her.” Mr Tuju also touched on the MCAs displeasure with Elachi for working closely with ODM colleagues, saying that he reminded them that their association with them is important and strategic in supporting the party’s agenda. It was also decided that Majority Leader Abdi Guyo will continue serving in his current position after an attempt to replace him flopped.

