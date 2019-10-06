Bride glues dead dad's ashes into fake nails so he can walk her down the aisle
"I was heartbroken when he lost his battle because I knew how much he wanted to see us marry, I wanted him to be there but it wasn't meant to be." Charlotte, from Stoke-on-Trent, explained how it felt to have her dad close to hand. "Having the ashes attached to my nails felt like he was holding my hand, I knew it wasn't the same as him really being there, but it was as close as we could get," she said. "It was a unique thing to do but I loved it, I felt like he was able to walk me down the aisle, which I knew was something he really wanted to do. "I suppose the funny side of it was that people asked me what I would do with the nails once they fell off as if I was going to throw them away. "I have of course kept them and now they're framed with decorative crystals all around the frame in my home. "I loved having him there with me even if it was just in spirit, but with his ashes attached to me as I walked to wed my husband it felt like the next best thing. "The wedding was incredible, and everyone loved the nails." The loss of Mick was also a big blow for Nick, who had bonded with his father-in-law to be. Charlotte said: "My dad loved Nick, they played golf together most weekends and he had my dads blessing from day one. "When we lost him, I didn't know how I could still make sure he was walking with me before I said my vowels until Kirsty said she could incorporate his ashes into my nails.
