Raila won against Ruto in Tiya debacle
The Tangatanga wing wanted to uphold the MPs rejection after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was seized of the matter and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reversed its earlier decision not to clear the nominee. Carried day The Raila team, however, carried the day by garnering 114 votes against 70 during the division to amend the report tabled by the committee Chairperson Rachael Nyamai (Kitui South).
Among those who opposed included Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), Gideon Keter (nominated), Soipan Tuya (Narok County MP), Alice Wahome (Kandara), William Cheptumo (Baringo Central), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), David ole Sankok (Nominated), Robert Pukose (Endebes), David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Gladys Boss Shollei (Uasin Gishu County MP), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo County MP), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) John Waluke (Sirisia) and Joseph Limo(Kipkelion East). Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) and Joyce Korir (Bomet County MP) abstained.
