Raila won against Ruto in Tiya debacle

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga addresses mourners at Nyanturago in Kisii County during the burial of former Nyaribari Masaba Member of Parliament Hezron Manduku. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

It is now emerging that the approval of Tiya Galgalo to the lands commission was not without drama pitting allies of Deputy President William Ruto against those of Opposition leader Raila Odinga (pictured).A day after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed the nine commissioners to the National Lands Commission (NLC) following the National Assembly’s approval, the turn of events giving Ms Galgalo a lifeline, exposed the intrigues as the Tangatanga and Kieleweke wings of Jubilee, faced off. Raila is reported to have rallied ODM brigade during the Parliamentary Group meeting at County Hall to ensure Galgalo’s nomination, that had been rejected by the Lands Committee on the basis of tax compliance, was reversed. National Assembly Minority Whip June Mohammed (Suna South) was tasked to whip members and ensure the report is amended to include Galgalo.

The Tangatanga wing wanted to uphold the MPs rejection after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was seized of the matter and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reversed its earlier decision not to clear the nominee.The Raila team, however, carried the day by garnering 114 votes against 70 during the division to amend the report tabled by the committee Chairperson Rachael Nyamai (Kitui South).

Among those who opposed included Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Gideon Keter (nominated), Soipan Tuya (Narok County MP), Alice Wahome (Kandara), William Cheptumo (Baringo Central), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), David ole Sankok (Nominated), Robert Pukose (Endebes), David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Gladys Boss Shollei (Uasin Gishu County MP), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo County MP), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) John Waluke (Sirisia) and Joseph Limo(Kipkelion East). Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) and Joyce Korir (Bomet County MP) abstained.

