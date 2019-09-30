Former Premier League star involved in car crash [Photos]

Two vehicles badly damaged after Jermaine Defoe was involved in a car crash [Courtesy]

The former England striker was pictured speaking to police near the Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow [Courtesy]

Jermain Defoe was involved in a three-car smash following Rangers' win over Aberdeen.The former England striker was pictured speaking to police near the Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow after the incident. A spokesman for Rangers confirmed Defoe was involved in the crash. Two vehicles, including a Range Rover, were left badly damaged. Defoe escaped unhurt from the incident in the Broomhill area of Glasgow.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a three-car road traffic collision along Balshagray Avenue at 6.05pm. An eyewitness told the Scottish Sun: "Defoe and a lady - who looked like she was his girlfriend - were in the Range Rover.

"The BMW M4 sports car was travelling south. It appeared somehow to go through the central reservation and clipped Defoe's car. "It was absolutely shocking to see. A really awful smash. I thought, 'oh no - someone is bound to be badly hurt here'. Defoe posted a video on Instagram on Saturday evening, confirming to fans he is OK. "Thank you for all your lovely messages. I'm fine, I'm all good," he said. "I'm just going to go home and rest up. I'm just a little bit in shock but I'm all good." Defoe was a second-half substitute for Rangers and scored as they demolished Aberdeen 5-0 at Ibrox. It was their sixth win in seven games in the Scottish top flight this term, only losing the Old Firm clash to Celtic. The Hoops sit top of the table on 19 points, with Steven Gerrard's side a point further back in second.

