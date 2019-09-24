Explainer: The Cohen burial and what we know about the Jewish community in Kenya

Slain businessman Tob Cohen and his wife Sarah Wairimu: His burial was postponed because there was no quorum in accordance with Jewish traditions. [File, Standard]

Kenyans who are not conversant with the tenets of Judaism were surprised to learn that Dutch businessman Tob Cohen could be buried in Nairobi’ Jewish cometary on Monday because there weren’t enough Jewish adults to constitute a quorum for the interment.The burial is expected to take place today afternoon once the quorum is attained. According to Jewish customs, a quorum of ten adult Jews is required to assemble to recite the Kaddish — the prayer recited by mourners during a burial. At least ten men are needed to complete the prayers. According to the book of Numbers when Moses sent spies to Canaan, ten of them reported that it was unconquerable. From then, an assembly would be comprised of ten men. As tradition dictates that count includes only men, depending on the level of observance however, modern practices may include women and children.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The Nairobi Synagogue was built in 1913. [File, Standard]

Israeli singer Gilad Milo and Dela Maraga perform during the launch of his Unplugged album in Nairobi in 2018. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The number of participants in the burial prayer service is often cited as the count required to form a congregation. According to a Kenyan affiliate of the World Jewish Congress, there about three hundred Jews in Kenya.The Nairobi Hebrew congregation is the only working synagogue (congregation) in East Africa. The congregation holds weekly religious services, and the Communal Hall hosts numerous social and cultural events. Their synagogue was built in 1913 on the edges of Kirk Road, then a dirt road (Nyerere Road) and Charing Cross (University Way).In 1991, the synagogue (congregation) numbered approximately 165 families with a membership of 500. In 2011, approximately eight per cent of Nairobi’s expat Jewish community was estimated to be Israeli.The British government offered a part of Kenya and Uganda to Jews for their own autonomous country at the Sixth Zionist Congress. The offer kicked up so much controversy among the international Jewish community and was rejected at the Seventh Zionist Congress in 1905. Although the plan was shelved, 20 Jewish families had settled in Kenya by 1913The village of Gathundia near Nyahururu town is home to a small Kikuyu community that observes Jewish traditions. How the community was formed is not clear but it is widely believed that its conception came after its leader, Yosef Njogu, and a group of others, broke away from the Seventh Day of God Adventist Church, which had incorporated some Jewish beliefs and practices. Due to its isolation, the community has been largely-self-taught in its attempts to maintain a traditional Jewish life. The Kasuku Gathundia Jewish community has been struggling for recognition. Why? The Nairobi Hebrew Congregation is the only recognised Jewish community in Kenya and it does not recognise the Jewishness of the Gathundia Jews.Jews began arriving in Kenya in 1899 when J. Marcus, a Jewish businessman, moved to Nairobi from India in 1899 and established an export business for local produce. A small but a cohesive community was formed by 1903.There would have been a Jewish State in Kenya. In 1903, the British colonial secretary Joseph Chamberlain offered them a part of the territory in Kenya and Uganda for their own autonomous country at the Sixth Zionist Congress. The suggestion caused a storm among the international Jewish community and was rejected at the Seventh Zionist Congress in 1905. As the Jewish community expanded in Kenya a cemetery was consecrated in 1907 on Lang’ata Road. Ten years later around thirty Jewish families were living in Kenya, mostly in Nairobi. The Jewish population slowly expanded thanks to immigrants fleeing from Nazi pogroms climbing to about 1,200. These emigres established farms and businesses, while the established community worked to absorb them. A large number of Jews left Kenya in droves after the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 and the overall Jewish population fell when Kenya got her independence. Kenya and Israel have since enjoyed strong diplomatic relations. Notable Kenyan Jews include former Nairobi mayor Israel Somen who had migrated from South Africa in 1923 to work in the colonial government. His son, the classic Safari Rally driver Jonathan Somen, has been associated with technology company Access Kenya, which he founded with his brother. And, you wouldn't remember the Israeli singer Jilad Milo who is quite a heartthrob with young Kenyans.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.