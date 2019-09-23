Update: Seven pupils killed, several injured as classroom wall collapses in Dagoretti

Seven pupils killed, several others injured as classroom wall collapses in Dagoretti.

A section of the collapsed Precious Talent school building.

Classroom with pupils inside collapses at a school along Ngong road, Nairobi.



Red Cross and @EMS_Kenya response teams are at the scene. Details to follow. — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) September 23, 2019

Seven pupils have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a wall collapsed on them at Precious Talent Academy in Ng’ando area along Ngong Road.Initial reports put the death toll at two. The tragic incident happened at around 6.45 am when the students were preparing to commence their studies. Dozens of pupils are still trapped in the rubble. The Nairobi County Fire Engine Department, St John's Ambulance and Red Cross are at the scene working with the locals. Majority of the injuries sustained by the pupils are cuts and fractures. The Permanent Secretary of Education, Belio Kipsang, is at the scene and is expected to address the press.

