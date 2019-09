Two pupils killed, several injured as classroom wall collapses in Dagoretti

Red Cross and @EMS_Kenya response teams are at the scene. Details to follow. — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) September 23, 2019

Two pupils have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a wall collapsed on them at a school in Ng’ando area along Ngong road.The incident is reported to have happened at around 6:45 A.M as the pupils were reporting to school. Rescue teams have been deployed to the school.More to follow…

