Nakuru to speed up law on funding businesses as Sh27 million lies idle
SEE ALSO :Armed gang gouges out woman’s eyes in attackThe first phase of the dialogue forums are being held in eight counties: Uasin Gishu, Machakos, Nakuru, Kisumu, Vihiga, Kiambu, Mombasa and Nairobi. Nakuru County Acting Director Trade, Investment and Industrialisation John Macharia said the fund attracts zero per cent interest. “We realised that small businesses cannot access credit from commercial banks and micro-finance institutions. We came up with this fund as an intervention measure to assist these SMEs to grow,” he said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We have set aside a budget of Sh10 million in addition to Sh17 million that is being held by the State Department of Trade.” Even though a ‘fast-tracked’ bill goes through the normal stages of passage, it has a shorter waiting time.
SEE ALSO :DNA test for baby claimed by 2 couples“We need this bill to become law so that the county can start disbursing the revolving fund,” said Joseph Gichuru, chairman of the Nakuru Business Coalition.
