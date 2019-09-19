Police IG Mutyambai moves Central Regional police boss in new changes

Central Regional Police Commander Judy Lamet has been moved in a mini-reshuffle announced by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.Ms Lamet, a seasoned police officer, was moved to police headquarters and named Director of Community Policing. Mr Patrick Lumumba, who has been operating from the IG’s office was named the new Central Regional Police Commander. These are some of the latest changes Mutyambai made since he was named to office in April this year. Last month, he moved Coast Regional boss Marcus Ocholla to Rift Valley, Western’s Yakub Rashid to Coast and Rift Valley’s Edward Mwamburi to Western. The police boss moved more than 200 junior police officers who were based at the Kenya Railways police command last week. Meanwhile, Mutyambai travelled to Arusha, Tanzania on Tuesday to attend the East African Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) Annual General meeting. He was accompanied by Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, and other senior officers from Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS) and DCI who are members of Counter Terrorism, Gender, Training, Legal and Cybercrime committees.

The meeting helps police chiefs develop strategies to fight transnational organised crimes in the region, develop and sign memorandums of understanding, network, share experiences and best practices. The AGM was officially opened the Prime Minister of Tanzania Mr. Kassim Majaliwa. During the meeting, the outgoing EAPCCO chairman first Lt. Gen. Adil Mohammed, Director General Sudan Police Forces handed over Chairmanship to Mr. Simon Nyakoro Sirro, Inspector General, Tanzania Police Force. Others in attendance were Mr. Jurgen Stock, Interpol Secretary General, Police chiefs from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Burudi, Sychelles, Sudan and representatives of IGPs from other East African Countries.

