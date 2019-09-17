Italy arrests three men suspected of torturing migrants in Libya
The migrants said the prison was surrounded by high walls and had a blue gate at the entrance. People were separated according to their sex or ethnic group and guarded by armed men. The head of the centre was described as a short, balding Libyan man called Ossama, who was feared for his brutality. "Ossama is the most ruthless... due to the torture practised, (he) was responsible for two murders of two migrants," another migrant told investigators.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Women were systematically raped and prisoners were allowed to call their families to ask for payment in return for their freedom. Those who did not pay were often killed or sold to human smugglers. Libyan migrant detention centres are often controlled by armed groups. Aid workers and rights groups have long denounced them for violence and appealed for their closure.
But the centres have continued to operate, receiving new arrivals from boats intercepted by Libya's EU-backed coastguard. "This investigation... confirms the inhumane living conditions in Libya's so-called detention centres, and the need to act, including at international level," said Luigi Patronaggio, chief prosecutor of the Sicilian city of Agrigento.
