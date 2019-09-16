Shock as dogs feast on human remains in Naivasha

A dog at the Longonot public cemetery in Naivasha. [Anthony Gitonga, Standard]

Residents of Mai Mahiu area in Naivasha woke up to a rude shock to find a pack of dogs feasting on the remains of a human being.During the incident near Sembemba Village, police managed to recover a leg from the dogs as questions emerged on the source of the body.In the last couple of weeks, police and members of the public have discovered several bodies dumped along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road by unknown people.According to a witness Winnie Wamuyu, members of the public spotted the dogs fighting over what looked like a piece of meat.She said that on closer look it emerged that it was the remains of a human being and police were called in to investigate the case.“The dogs were feasting on human remains and by the time police came in only the leg had been left,” she said.Wamuyu expressed her concern over the source of the body as there was no public cemetery around the village that is located off the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road.“It’s a puzzle as to where the remains came from and where the other part of the body is but police have started their investigations,” she said.Meanwhile, a somber mood engulfed residents of Kayole estate along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway after a two-year-old boy was hit and killed by a speeding car.During the midday incident, the minor was decapitated by the personal car that also hit and injured a relative.The area that is located 10kms from Naivasha town has recorded fatal accidents involving pedestrians every two weeks with speeding blamed for the cases.A resident Joshua Muya said that the minor who accompanied by the mother and his aunt had alighted from a matatu from Naivasha Town.“The mother was the first to cross the road and the aunt and the minor followed suit but they were hit by a speeding car with the minor dying on the spot,” he said.Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed both incidents adding that inquests files had been opened up as part of their investigations.“The leg and the body of the minor have been taken to the local mortuary and we are concerned by the increasing number of accidents involving pedestrians,” he said.

