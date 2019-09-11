Mariga petitions invalidation of his candidature in Kibra’s contest
"I have filed the complaint to challenge the decision of the Returning Officer Beatrice Muli for invalidating my nomination as a candidate for the Jubilee Party. The decision violates my rights and fundamental freedom protected by the Constitution and the Election Act," read Mariga's affidavit in summary. According to the petition, he claims to have registered as a voter at Kariakor in Starehe Constituency on August 26, 2019 which is just two weeks after the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi declared the seat vacant. Mariga said that he had met all the requirements for contesting a political seat quoting Section 5 (1) saying that law allows for continuous voter registration.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper."I verily believe to be true that the law allows for continuous registrations as voter under the Election Act Section 5(1) and the voter registers are being updated continuously as per the respected laws," read the affidavit. But according to section 5 (1) b of the Elections Act, all electoral activities including voter registration must stop upon declaration of a vacancy.
The fate of Mariga's political debut is now in the hands of the IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee.
