‘Mtu wa Census’ gets fee cleared by former University

The census enumerator who has since been nicknamed ‘Mtu wa Census’ was supposed to graduate from Egerton University last year but was unable to do due to lack of school fees prompting him to result to doing odd jobs. [Photo: Courtesy]

Collins Kiprono the census enumerator who got Kenyans talking after a video of him playing with children went viral is now a happy man after his former university decided to clear his outstanding fee balance.The census enumerator who has since been nicknamed ‘Mtu wa Census’ was supposed to graduate from Egerton University last year but was unable to do due to lack of school fees prompting him to result to doing odd jobs. During an interview with a local media house, Collins Kiprono narrated how he had struggled to make ends meet doing odd jobs before landing the census job. In the video which many Kenyans came out to describe as bringing out the spirit of census, Kiprono is seen dancing as the children's chanted “Mtu wa Census” jumping up and down not aware that his colleague was filming him. Collins Kiprono who is set to graduate later this year had pursued a Bachelor of Science in Geography. “I’m grateful to everyone who made this possible. Finally, I can now graduate,” said an elated Kiprono.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.