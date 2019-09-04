President Uhuru starts process to replace TSC chiefs

President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) has kick-started the process of hiring top officers at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) after three commissioners' tenure ended. The term of the Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia is also set to end next year. She will, however, still be eligible for a second term of five years. A fully constituted commission will be critical in the appointment of a new CEO or renewal of a second term for the current boss, as stipulated in Section 16 of the TSC Act.

Dr Macharia was appointed in June 30, 2015, which means her term will expire in June next year after serving for five years. Macharia is the head of TSC secretariat and works with eight directors. Lydia Nzomo is the chairperson of the commission, with Beatrice Adu, Mbarak Twahir, Kinoti Imanyara, Tache Gollo and Albert Ekirapa as commissioners. Commissioners Cleophas Tirop, Salome Gichura and Saadia Abdi Kontoma exited the TSC after their six-year term ended. All commissioners serve for a six-year non-renewable term. Tirop, who was appointed in April 2013, retired earlier this year while Gichura and Kontoma left last month. Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has now written to various stakeholders asking them to nominate persons to be appointed to the selection panel to hire three new commissioners.

Section 8(1) of the TSC Act requires that whenever a vacancy arises in the commission, it shall, by notice in the Gazette, declare a vacancy and constitute a selection panel for the purpose of selecting suitable candidates for appointment as the chairperson or member of the commission. The Act says the selection panel shall constitute a chairperson appointed by the President. Cabinet Secretaries in charge of Education and Public Service, as well as the Attorney General or representatives of the three officers, are also listed as members of the panel. Federation of Kenya Employers will nominate one person, while teachers' unions will nominate two – one man and one woman – to the panel.

Prominent educationist

The Private Schools Association will also nominate one person and a prominent educationist appointed by Education Cabinet Secretary will also sit in the selection panel.

In his letter to the stakeholders, Kinyua asked them to send the names by August 16, 2019. The TSC Act requires that the chairperson of the panel convenes the first meeting of the selection panel within seven days of his or her appointment. “The selection panel shall, within seven days of convening, invite applications from persons who qualify for nomination and appointment as chairperson or member of the Commission by advertisement in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation," the Act reads. The panel will interview shortlisted applicants and submit the names of qualified applicants, for the position of a member, to the President for appointment.

